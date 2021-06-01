Vaccine equity gets $1.7 million boost in Colorado

DENVER (KDVR) – An additional $1.7 million in funding was received by the state to put toward efforts to increase COVID-19 vaccination levels and gain equitable access, creators of Colorado’s COVID-19 Vaccine Equity Fund announced on Tuesday.

The fund is a partnership between Together We Protect, Immunize Colorado, the Colorado Vaccine Equity Taskforce and 14 funders.

“With an ample supply of the COVID-19 vaccine and all Colorado residents 12 years of age and older now eligible to receive the vaccine, we know it is critical at this point that we continue to push for greater equity,” said Stephanie Wasserman, executive director of Immunize Colorado.

“We know that when we are working in community, with trusted community members, that’s the best way to help people decide to take the vaccine and protect both themselves and the people they love,” said Jodi Walker, executive director of Kids at their Best.

A total of 88 community-based organizations statewide are recipients of the funding.