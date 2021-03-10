Vaccine distribution clinics prepare for weekend snowstorm

DENVER (KDVR) — Some vaccine sites in Colorado are revising plans for vaccine distribution this weekend, as the state braces for what is projected to be a big snowstorm.

In a letter sent home to parents, Adams 12 Five Star Schools says it’s moving its vaccine site for staff, originally planned for Saturday and Sunday, to Friday, as a result of the weather. A spokesperson with Jeffco Public Schools says there is no change for them because staff receives its vaccinations through places like Centura and Kaiser.

The Colorado State Joint Information Center said they receive vaccine deliveries Monday-thru -Wednesday and do not expect to see the next round of vaccine deliveries until March 15. They say they also do not expect weather to affect “the standard ordering cadence.”

Governor Jared Polis says that 90% of teachers and licensed child care workers have already been vaccinated.

The Colorado Joint Task Force is coordinating with the National Weather Service on the snow forecast for the state.