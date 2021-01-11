COVID-19 vaccine clinic coming to Aurora this week

AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — A push to get the COVID-19 vaccine to underserved Colorado communities will see a direct impact later this week in Aurora.

Salud Family Health Centers is working with the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) and UCHealth to create a pop-up clinic in Aurora by the end of the week, to administer roughly 500 doses to people age 70 and older.

“To date we have administered 3,340 vaccines,” said CEO and President of Salud John Santistevan. “We’re getting more efficient in being able to offer more vaccines every day.”

Salud traditionally serves people without health insurance and people covered by Medicaid.

Santistevan says they’re hoping to announce an exact location on Monday. You will need to register on their website to participate.

“It’s not just about bringing the vaccine to them, to the area they feel comfortable, where they can have access, but it’s also assuring them that it is safe, that it’s the right thing to do for themselves their family and their community,” said Chief of Emergency Medicine at UCHealth University of Colorado Hospital, Dr. Richard Zane.

“Part of it is being patient. The other is being transparent about the information, including that these clinical trials very specifically had representation from all social strata and ethnic strata, in order to conclude that they were safe,” Zane said.

Santistevan says they’ve been trying to get information out there by attending community events, or visiting churches to let people know the vaccine is available at their clinics.

He says they’ve found directly texting people over the age of 70 has proved a useful means to get the word out.