Vaccine booking volunteer grows into organization to help Coloradans

THORNTON, Colo. (KDVR) — FOX31 and Channel 2 Problem Solvers reported earlier this month on a woman who spends her free time helping others book their COVID-19 vaccine appointments.

We checked back in with Sara Walsh, and as of Monday she and a new group of volunteers have booked 53 appointments for people all over Colorado.

“The more we unite like this, in this capacity, it will move faster and smoother,” Pamela Heleen, who had appointments booked for both her and her husband through the Vaccine Helpers group said.

Walsh asked the Problem Solvers to share her email with those who also have time to help book appointments, as the process for some has become frustrating. She stated as of Monday, she has 46 volunteers and even created a group called “Vaccine Helpers – Colorado Volunteer Appointment Support.”

“We have all these people from different parts of community coming together and again they are just running with this information and resources,” Walsh said.

Walsh set up a Google Doc to take in new clients who need assistance. All you need to do is fill out the information and you can expect an email or phone call from someone with the organization.

“These people are so thankful, they are calling you (the volunteers) life savers,” Walsh said.

If you are looking to volunteer, you can email Sara at swalsh1273@gmail.com.