VA hospital in Aurora receives Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine

AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — Tuesday morning, the VA hospital in Aurora received its first shipment of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine. Nearly 1,000 doses were delivered and will be distributed to high risk employees and patients beginning Wednesday.

Hospital officials say the first two people to get the vaccine will be an ICU nurse and a spinal cord injury patient. Front line staff and patients living in cohorts will get priority for the 975 doses.

About 160 people have signed up to get the vaccine, hospital officials say. The second required dose will be delivered in two weeks.

While supply is currently limited, VA officials hope to next distribute the vaccine to other VA facilities including a community living center in Pueblo and the VA’s domiciliary in Lakewood; the goal is to eventually be able to distribute the vaccine to any employee or veteran who wants it.