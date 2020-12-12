VA hospital in Aurora among first to administer COVID-19 vaccine

AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — Preparations are now being made to receive some of the first COVID-19 vaccine doses at the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) hospital in Aurora.

The VA in Aurora is one of only 37 VA sites across the country that will receive the first round of the vaccine. It will host and distribute doses for all VA centers in the state.

This facility was chosen because it deals with some of the most vulnerable people in Colorado and has the infrastructure necessary to store the initial Pfizer vaccine at the ultra cold temperature it requires.

“I think this is the light at the end of the tunnel. We’ve been through a lot this past year and this is our first attempt to bring the COVID saga to a close,” VA Hospital Vaccine Coordinator Terrance Wong said.

It’s not clear how many doses the VA will get but there will be a limited supply. More will come later when larger supplies are available.

“With this first series of vaccine we should be able to vaccinate all of our health care professionals who are working with COVID positive patients and then our most vulnerable populations; veterans living in our congregated living center,” Wong said.

As some of the state’s most vulnerable to the coronavirus, the vaccine will make a difference for a lot of veterans.

“I think that’s fantastic that seeks medical attention at the VA is in that age category most adversely affects them,” Colorado Veterans Project Executive Director Rob Bingham said.

The state says at least 150 other health facilities have been chosen in Colorado to receive doses from both Pfizer and Moderna.

Various facilities with ultra low temp freezers will receive the vaccines which will be distributed to frontline healthcare workers first.

Back at the VA in Aurora, medical staff says it’s goal is to offer the vaccine to all vets and employees who choose to be vaccinated.