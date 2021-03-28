VA Eastern Colorado Health Care System opens up COVID-19 vaccine eligibility

DENVER (KDVR) — The VA Eastern Colorado Health Care System has opened COVID-19 vaccine eligibility to all veterans who are enrolled in the system’s services. Age and health conditions are no longer requirements to qualify.

In Aurora on Sunday, the health care system hosted its first vaccine walk-in clinic for enrolled veterans. Appointments were not needed thanks to an extra supply of around 500 doses at the Aurora location, according to Dustin Senger with the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs. More than 130,000 Colorado veterans enrolled in VA care can now visit their VA clinic and request a COVID-19 vaccination.

“We’re just really excited to be able to extend the eligibility to all veterans enrolled in our system … so that’s regardless of age or health conditions,” Senger said.

The VA Eastern Colorado Health Care System has administered more than 23,000 first doses and has fully vaccinated more than 15,000 individuals, according to a VA press release.

“We invite [veterans] to contact their VA and make an appointment for a shot,” Senger said.

Walk-in events are not always guaranteed. Vaccine appointments are offered at VA care site locations in Alamosa, Aurora, Burlington, Colorado Springs, Golden, La Junta and Pueblo. The 24/7 appointment hotline is 888-336-8262. Veterans who wish to enroll in the system should visit https://www.va.gov/health-care/how-to-apply/.