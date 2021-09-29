University of Colorado faces COVID vaccine religious exemption suit

COVID-19 Vaccine

by:

Posted: / Updated:
University Of Colorado-Denver Anschutz Medical Campus

University Of Colorado-Denver Anschutz Medical Campus

DENVER (AP) — A pediatrician and a medical student at the University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus are challenging denials of their requests for religious exemptions from the school’s COVID-19 vaccination mandate.

Thomas More Society, a not-for-profit conservative firm based in Chicago filed the lawsuit Wednesday in U.S. District Court. They argue that the University’s administrators are judging the “veracity” of personal religious beliefs in violation of the First Amendment.

The Colorado lawsuit is one of many clashes over private- and public-sector vaccine mandates nationwide to stem the spread of the coronavirus, which has killed more than 600,000 people in the U.S.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Trademark and Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Share this story

Most Read

Top Stories