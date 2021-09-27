United Airlines will start ‘separating’ with employees who did not get vaccinated

DENVER — Monday is the deadline for United Airlines employees to get the COVID-19 vaccine or else.

On Aug. 6 United Airlines gave their employees notice that they were requiring vaccines and there would be consequences for those who didn’t.

United Airlines told FOX31/KWGN that just ahead of the Sept. 27 deadline, other than a small amount that submitted exemptions, United says 97% of employees are vaccinated. As far as the other 3%, if they have not gotten at least one shot or have been granted an extension, United will ‘start the separation process’ this could start as early as Sept. 28.

Six United Airlines employees are asking a federal judge to block the airline’s vaccine requirement. The employees, including two pilots and a flight attendant, are accusing the airline of a “pattern of discrimination against employees who requested religious or medical accommodations. They claim the policy violates the Americans with Disabilities Act and Civil rights Act.

While we continue to be encouraged by the outpouring of support and appreciation that we’ve received from employees, we know the decision to get vaccinated was a difficult one for some. But we also know that everyone is safer when everyone is vaccinated. And vaccine requirements work. United Airlines Spokesperson

Frontier Airlines also will require all employees to get COVID-19 vaccinations by Oct. 1 or show proof of negative COVID-19 test on a regular basis.

Delta Airlines said they would require vaccines for all new hires and now have implemented a $200 monthly surcharge for employers who don’t get the vaccine and are on the company health plan.