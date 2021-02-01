UCHealth to share ‘playbook’ after successfully vaccinating 10,000 at mass vaccination site

DENVER (KDVR) — UCHealth said it plans to share its “playbook” on how to successfully run a mass vaccination site after vaccinating 10,000 people at a site near Coors Field over the weekend.

Dr. Richard Zane, UCHealth’s chief of emergency medicine, said his team proved a mass vaccination site is possible. Now he plans to share his tips with others in hopes that more mass vaccination sites launch in the coming days and weeks.

“One of the things that we wanted to do was prove that it worked; show other people that it worked; deliver a playbook to any other health care system that wants to use this playbook; and, when we have more supply of vaccines, especially the single dose vaccine, then we can start this up again and get everyone vaccinated,” said Zane.

UCHealth’s second mass vaccination drive-thru event vaccinated 10,000 people over the age of 70. Patients registered in advance. Anyone who is an existing UCHealth patient over age 70 was put into the pool to be randomly selected.

Those who were not an existing patient registered on the UCHealth website or called its COVID-19 hotline to get on a list to be vaccinated.

All patients who attended UCHealth’s vaccination event will return in three weeks to receive the second dose of the vaccine.