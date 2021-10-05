UCHealth terminates 119 employees for refusing to get COVID-19 vaccine

DENVER (KDVR) — The University of Colorado Health System has terminated 119 employees who refused to be vaccinated against COVID-19.

The State of Colorado has given health care workers until the end of October to get vaccinated. UCHealth put its own mandate of Oct. 1 in place.

The UCHealth system has more than 26,000 employees all over the state. The 119 terminated represent just 0.5% of the system’s entire workforce.

“No hospital wants to lose valued employees, but we know vaccines save lives and increase safety for everyone. Any of those leaving UCHealth employment are welcome – and encouraged – to re-apply for their positions should they decide to get vaccinated against COVID-19 and wish to return,” shared Dan Weaver of UCHealth.

The hospital system said the vaccine mandate has actually improved staffing levels since fewer employees are testing positive for the virus.