UCHealth moves vaccination site from Coors Field on Sunday due to weather

AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — With bitter cold temperatures expected on Sunday, UCHealth announced the 2nd dose vaccination site at Coors Field will move to the Bruce Schroffel Conference Center at UCHealth University of Colorado Hospital (UCH).

About 1,000 patients will be notified of the change. Any of the parking lots near the Anschutz Inpatient Pavilion 2 are available to park. Patients may arrive at their scheduled appointment time.

Additional staff members and wheelchairs will be available for mobility challenged patients who may be dropped off at the main hospital entrance.

UCHealth says the 2nd dose event on Feb. 20 and 21 at Coors Field is still on schedule.