UCHealth has administered over 215,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses in Colorado

AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) – The University of Colorado Hospital (UCHealth) announced it has provided more than 215,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses in Colorado on Monday.

Over 140,500 people, including more than 101,000 people 65 and older, have received at least their first dose and most of the UCHealth staff and providers have been vaccinated.

“UCHealth’s vaccine list has grown to hundreds of thousands of people 65 and older, and we are providing vaccinations as quickly as possible, up to 30,000 each week,” said Dr. Richard Zane, UCHealth chief innovation officer and professor and chair of emergency medicine at the University of Colorado School of Medicine. “UCHealth is proud to have administered almost 20% of all COVID-19 vaccinations in Colorado.”

Almost another 90,000 COVID-19 vaccinations appointments are scheduled for the coming weeks, according to UCHealth officials.

Those who are not existing patients can register on the UCHealth website or call the COVID-19 hotline at 720-462-2255 (English) 844-945-2508 (Spanish) to get on a list to be vaccinated. People 65 and older are being selected at random from the list.

“We want everyone, especially those in underserved and vulnerable communities, to have access to the COVID-19 vaccine. Minority communities have been disproportionately impacted during the pandemic,” said Dr. Jean Kutner, chief medical officer of University of Colorado Hospital and professor at the CU School of Medicine.