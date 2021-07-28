UCHealth, Denver Health to require employee vaccinations

DENVER (KDVR) — UCHealth and Denver Health will require all employees to get COVID-19 vaccinations by the fall.

The requirement comes as the U.S. Centers for Disease and Control and Prevention rates coronavirus transmission in the every Denver metro county as “substantial,” a measure that puts each county under indoor mask recommendations.

“After fighting COVID-19 for more than a year, and as the dangerous delta variant has become the dominant strain in Colorado and elsewhere, it is clear that vaccination against this disease is essential to protect our employees, along with our patients and visitors,” Elizabeth Concordia, president and CEO of UCHealth, said in a release.

UCHealth will require vaccinations by Oct. 1. The hospital said the policy applies to all employees, medical staff, trainees, volunteers, vendors, medical students and contract staff.

UCHealth said nearly 85% of its 26,000 employees have received the vaccine. They’ll provide a $500 bonus to any employee who is fully vaccinated by Aug. 22.

UCHealth is one of the state’s largest employers. Only Denver International Airport employs more people.

Denver Health will require employee vaccinations by Nov. 1, a spokesperson said. The health organization employs over 7,000 people. An employee can be fired if they refuse, but exemptions are under discussion.