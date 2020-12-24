Tri-County Health will rely on ‘honor system’ for vaccine verification

DENVER (KDVR) — As Colorado nears the end of Phase 1 of the COVID-19 vaccine distribution, essential workers in Phase 2 are anxiously waiting to find out when they’ll be able to book appointments.

Phase 2, expected to begin in the early spring, includes workers like grocery store employees, bus drivers and school staff.

But how will pharmacies verify people scheduling appointments work where they say they do?

It’s complicated.

Spokespersons for CVS, Kroger and Safeway all said they are still working through those details, and referred FOX31 to local health departments.

A spokesperson for Safeway said:

“We are working with each county health department and they are providing guidelines for us to verify healthcare workers during phase 1a to ensure we are prioritizing correctly according to the state guidelines.”

But even local health agencies say those verifications would be a daunting task.

In an email, Tri-County Health’s vaccine coordinator said, “Because employment verification and health status could vary significantly throughout the response depending on individual eligibility, screening questions and the honor system will likely be the method used.”

The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment released the following statement to FOX31:

“While the state is not requiring paperwork for eligibility, vaccine providers may request proof of employment like an ID badge. The state is executing broad communications and stakeholder efforts to make sure that Coloradans will have accurate information about the vaccine and vaccine distribution. We are working closely with LPHAs, providers, community organizations and professional associations and organizations to help us reach the varying groups.