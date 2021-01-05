Tri-County Health: Teachers, grocery store workers won’t be vaccinated until people 70+ get shots

ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — The Tri-County Health Department (TCHD) said Tuesday that it has asked health care providers to stop vaccinating teachers and some other essential workers until everyone 70 and older has been offered a shot.

According to TCHD Immunization Nurse Karen Miller, the health department has asked Centura Health and other providers to stop distributing the vaccine to anyone under the dotted line in the state’s 1B rollout plan.

That group includes “frontline essential workers” in education, food and agriculture, grocery stores, manufacturing, the US Postal Service, public transportation, human service workers and those providing care for homeless individuals.

Colorado’s vaccine rollout plan as of Dec. 30, 2020.

Miller said anyone who already received their first dose will still be able to receive their second shot.

The state is expected to send more information about the vaccine order Tuesday night, according to Miller.