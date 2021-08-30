Top reasons why unvaccinated Coloradans are refusing COVID-19 shot

DENVER (KDVR) — A new study highlights the latest reasoning why some unvaccinated Coloradans are refusing to get the COVID-19 shot.

According to analysts at QuoteWizard who reviewed the latest data on vaccine hesitancy here in Colorado, these are the top reasons:

48% are worried about side effects

21% don’t believe they need it

24% are waiting to see if it’s safe

39% don’t trust COVID-19 vaccines

42% don’t trust the government

(Respondents were allowed to choose multiple reasons, so the percentages in the table below won’t add up to 100%.)

“When we looked at Colorado specifically what we really found is that people are getting less concerned about the side-effects as COVID cases start to raise,” explained Nick VinZant, a senior research analyst at QuoteWizard. “But while they’re getting less concerned about side-effects, they’re becoming more skeptical about the government. So we have seen a big increase in people who are more skeptical about the government and the vaccine in Colorado over the last couple of weeks”.

To collect the data, analysts looked into Household Pulse Survey vaccine hesitancy data. They also compiled vaccine hesitancy data on demographics. According to analysts at QuoteWizard, the rate of unvaccinated was taken from the United States Census Bureau Survey on Explore COVID Vaccine Attitudes.