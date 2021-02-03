There aren’t enough options to vaccinate homebound Coloradans



DENVER (KDVR) — Sandy Hetsko has been running into a wall for the past month. She’s desperately trying to get a vaccine for her 94-year-old mother, but is finding a logistical challenge that doesn’t have an easy answer: how can she bring the vaccine directly to her mom?

“Her health is failing and she can’t walk. She’s lost use of her legs in September,” Hetsko said. “I’m just trying to find out if there is a plan for somebody to come to the homebound to vaccinate them, and I can’t seem to get that question answered.”

The FOX31 Problem Solvers reached out to the City and County of Denver, and a spokesperson says the city is currently working on a plan for homebound residents, but it’s still in the early planning stages.

A spokesperson for Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) sent the following statement to the Problem Solvers on the issue:

“The state COVID-19 Response vaccine task force and CDPHE health equity staff are exploring a variety of transportation options, including mobile delivery options for people who are homebound, as solutions may look different from community to community. We are coordinating with transportation providers to assist Coloradans with mobility barriers and/or those without personal vehicles. The first step they should take is getting in contact with their health care provider to identify potential in-home options.

“In-home medical providers who are registered through CDPHE as a vaccine provider are able to provide vaccines to eligible Coloradans in their homes. We are actively working across agencies to identify homebound older Coloradans through claims data and seeking out in-home medical care providers to participate in local vaccine partnerships for these hard to reach individuals. The importance of local partnerships cannot be overstated.

“Individuals in the Governor’s Office, Lieutenant Governor’s Office, the Department of Health Care Policy and Financing, the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment, and the Colorado Department of Human Services are currently working to identify local partnership opportunities. As vaccine supply increases and community partnerships grow, we expect to be in a position to more effectively vaccinate homebound Coloradans around the state.”

CDPHE has 665 vaccine providers, but so far only one will currently come to your home for vaccinations. The Problem Solvers are in touch with that provider, and are not naming the network to keep their system from being overwhelmed.

Their network runs along the Interstate 25 Corridor from Fort Collins to Colorado Springs, and has vaccinated about 3,000 clients so far in their own homes.

This is a service for homebound Coloradans only. If you have a loved one who is eligible for the vaccine and can not leave their home due to a medical conditions, send your information to kdvrproblemsolvers@kdvr.com or Alex.Rose@kdvr.com. We will work to connect you with the provider.