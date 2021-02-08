Teachers, anyone 65 or older eligible Monday to get COVID-19 vaccine in Colorado

DENVER (KDVR) — More Coloradans are eligible Monday to get the COVID-19 vaccine, including pre-K through grade 12 educators and anyone who is 65 or older, according to state officials.

Last week, Governor Polis announced teachers across Colorado could begin receiving their COVID vaccines on Feb. 8.

The governor says people who are 70 or older will still take priority, however there has been significant progress in vaccinations, allowing for more people to be included.

Teachers should reach out to their district or employer for details on getting the COVID-19 vaccine.

Anyone who is 65 or older can find more details on getting registered for the vaccine on the state’s COVID-19 website.

State officials estimate around March 5, Coloradans 60 or older or people with two or more high-risk conditions may become eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine.

President Joe Biden has pledged to ensure nearly all K-8 schools will reopen for in-person instruction in the first 100 days of his administration.