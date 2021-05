Signage is pictured at a Target store Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020, in Oklahoma City. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

DENVER (KDVR) — Every eligible shopper or employee of Target can get a COVID-19 vaccine at the CVS pharmacies in Target stores starting this week, the company announced on Tuesday.

A $5 coupon will be given to everyone who gets the vaccination at the CVS in a Target store, for in-store purchases of $5 or more.

Check availability and make an appointments at CVS.com.