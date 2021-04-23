State health officials hoping for larger response to walk-up vaccine clinics

DENVER (KDVR) — A group of volunteers waved signs telling people about a walk-up vaccine clinic on Friday afternoon.

They stood outside the Park Church at 37th Avenue and Federal Boulevard. Drivers were encouraged to stop in for their instant COVID vaccine.

“It was very easy, very easy,” said Harrison Liu who had made a previous appointment at the clinic.

The vaccine clinic is being sponsored by the Atlas Real Estate Group, which manages properties in this north Denver neighborhood.

“A lot of our residents speak Spanish. We wanted to make it more available to them and just make it simpler,” said Atlas Real Estate CEO Tony Julianelle.

The group’s efforts come at a critical time as vaccination numbers have been dropping. Ten days ago, 61,500 daily vaccines were being administered in the state. The average number now is a little more than 50,000 a day.

Just this week, state run clinics began taking walk ups to boost the numbers. On Wednesday, Ball Arena had approximately 750 walk-ups like Robert Hauptman who rode the train here.

“Been having some trouble trying to get through to get a vaccine and I thought I’d see what it entailed to get it here,” said Hauptman.

Doctors say vaccines are needed more than ever before.

“Admissions to the hospitals are increasing, cases are increasing, the virus is spreading. The way to stop is for everybody to get vaccinated,” said UCHealth Chief Innovation Officer Dr. Richard Zane.

Back in north Denver, volunteers are doing what they can to help beat the virus one shot at a time.