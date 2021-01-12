State health department maintaining confidential COVID-19 immunization database

DENVER (KDVR) — The Problem Solvers have learned the State of Colorado is keeping track of every person who has been vaccinated in a confidential database maintained by the state health department.

As of Monday January 11, the state has immunized more than 183,000 people with the first dose and 33,000 people with the second dose. The state has the name, date of birth, address and contact information for every person who has received a dose. Healthcare providers are instructed to put the information into what’s called the Colorado Immunization Information System (CIIS).

Only providers and public health employees can access specific names in the system. Use of the system is dictated by state law and the information should only be accessed in the course of providing patient care.

If the state discovers a provider allowed someone to “skip the line” and get vaccinated before they were supposed to, the provider could lose access to future supplies of the vaccine.

In an email to FOX31, a Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) spokeswoman wrote: “We expect vaccine providers to follow our guidance, unless it is absolutely necessary to vaccinate someone outside the current phase in order to prevent wasting the vaccine.”

The spokeswoman said the law allows the reporting of immunization information to be kept through CIIS without patient authorization but provides for strict privacy and confidentiality controls.

The system is only to be accessed in the course of providing patient care. Anyone found to have gained unauthorized or improper access to the system could face disciplinary action and criminal charges.