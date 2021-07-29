Sources: Denver to announce vaccine rules for its employees

DENVER (KDVR) — Multiple independent sources tell FOX31 the City and County of Denver is expected to announce a vaccine requirement for all of its employees on Monday.

The City and County of Denver employs more than 11,000 people. Sources say they will allow exemptions.

“Many municipalities across the country are moving in the direction of mandatory vaccinations,” said Theresa Marchetta, Mayor Michael Hancock’s communications director. “As Mayor Hancock has said this week, all options are on the table when it comes to stemming the spread of the virus, protecting the health of our residents and ultimately saving lives. The best thing people can do is get vaccinated.”

The Denver Department of Public Health and Environment said it would not be able to answer questions related to a vaccine mandate.

On top of that, the state of Colorado is looking into something similar for state employees. A spokesperson for Gov. Jared Polis’ office said they are weighing a mandate.

“We are looking at the new federal policy and weighing if it is right to apply to the state workforce and how we would operationalize that,” the spokesperson said.

The state of Colorado employs roughly 31,000 people.

“The state is working very hard to educate Coloradans on how safe and effective the vaccine is. We have worked to ensure the vaccine is free, convenient, and accessible to all. We also just announced a new round of incentives that we hope will increase the number of Coloradans getting the vaccine. We are looking at the new federal policy and weighing if it is right to apply to the state workforce and how we would operationalize that,” the Polis spokesperson said.

“Colorado businesses are stepping up to ensure workers in our state are vaccinated. United Airlines, Google, UC Health, Banner Health, Denver Health, Adobe, Twitter, Shake Shack, and Facebook, and the majority of higher education institutions are Colorado employers who share the goal of protecting customers and workers.”

This is a developing news story. Check back for additional details.