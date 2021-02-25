Some vaccine appointments still available to people 70+ at National Jewish on Saturday

DENVER (KDVR) — National Jewish Health announced Thursday that there are still some COVID-19 vaccination appointments available on Saturday, Feb. 27.

According to National Jewish, the event will take place at its main campus (1400 Jackson St., Denver) from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

LINK: Schedule vaccine appointment with National Jewish Health

The event is aimed at people aged 70 and older who have not yet received their first dose.

More than 2,200 people will be vaccinated at Saturday’s event.

To sign up, visit National Jewish’s website.

Saturday’s vaccination event is one of several hosted by National Jewish between Thursday and Sunday. Overall, the health care provider plans to administer 4,200 doses of the vaccine in the Denver metro area over the course of those four days.

All appointments for the other National Jewish vaccination events are booked.