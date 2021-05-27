Some still contracting COVID after full vaccinations

DENVER (KDVR) — The news that some people may have died from COVID after being fully vaccinated may surprise some people.

That was the case with Kraig Vandiver, who thought COVID wouldn’t be a problem after getting his second shot.

But then symptoms started. Then came the notification.

“I got the text after the (COVID) test, and I looked at my phone and said, you have got to be (expletive) kidding me. I was shocked I was surprised, Vandiver said.

Vandiver tested positive for the coronavirus after having mild symptoms, despite his double vaccination status.

He is not alone.

At least 2270 people who were fully vaccinated have contracted COVID in Colorado since May 20, according to the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment. And 30 people have died, although the department said that’s not necessarily because of COVID.

CDPHE said there is up to a 95% reduction of COVID cases in people who people who have been vaccinated. So there is still a possibility you could contract COVID, said Dr. Scott Joy, of Swedish Medical Center.

“You are always at risk for any infectious disease for which you may have been vaccinated before, just because it is not 100% for any vaccine,” Joy said.

Joy and CDPHE still encourage people who have not been vaccinated to get the shots as soon as possible.

And Vandiver’s message for the public?

“Be cautious even though you’re still vaccinated,” he said. “It doesn’t hurt to still be cautious.”