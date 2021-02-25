Some fire departments offering vaccinations for homebound as state moves to expand services

DENVER (KDVR) — After first reporting that only one of Colorado’s hundreds of vaccine providers is offering a service to bring the shot directly to homebound populations, the state is moving to expand that service.

“I’m just trying to find out if there is a plan for somebody to come to the homebound to vaccinate them,” Sandy Hesko told the Problem Solvers in early February.

The Problem Solvers have been in contact with the one provider that offers this service, but is not naming the provider because they’re worried they will get overwhelmed with requests.

They operate from Fort Collins to Colorado Springs along the Front Range, and have vaccinated 6,000 patients so far.

This is a service for homebound Coloradans only. If you have a loved one who is eligible for the vaccine and can not leave their home due to a medical conditions, send your information to kdvrproblemsolvers@kdvr.com or Alex.Rose@kdvr.com. We will work to connect you with the provider.

“They came to the house, they vaccinated her, and she’s going to receive her second shot tomorrow,” Hesko said. “My mom is feeling so wonderful and grateful to you guys for helping her out.”

The Problem Solvers are learning Colorado Springs Fire Department, Thornton Fire Department, and Denver Fire Department are also working with local public health agencies to offer vaccine administration strictly for homebound Coloradans who are eligible and live in their jurisdiction.

If you live in Denver and meet the criteria, you can call Denver’s Joint Public Health and Environment Department Operations Center (DOC) at: 720-865-5419.

The state is also working to secure a contract with a provider to expand vaccination services for homebound Coloradans statewide, and hopes to have that contract secured in the coming weeks.