Some Denver law enforcement set to receive vaccine next week, ahead of health care workers

DENVER (KDVR) — There is a pecking order followed across the state of which groups get the vaccine first, but the Problem Solvers are learning some Denver first responders have been scheduled to receive their first dose of vaccine before Phase 1A is complete, putting them ahead of some nurses, doctors and Coloradans in long-term care facilities.

“All medical providers should be vaccinated before I am or — in my opinion — other law enforcement,” said an employee of Denver’s Department of Public Safety.

FOX31 is protecting the employee’s identity so he can speak freely. The employee says his coworkers are also getting vaccines, scheduled for next week.

“It just seems odd to me with myself, working in law enforcement, being scheduled to get my vaccine on Monday, which I’m very grateful for,” he said.

Part of the reason he reached out: his wife works at a family clinic in rural Colorado and still hasn’t been told by her employer when she could expect a vaccine.

“She’ll come home and talk about seeing 20, 30 COVID patients in a day or in her shift,” the employee said.

While this employee was able to schedule an appointment for his wife to get vaccinated through his health insurance, her co-workers are left in limbo and will likely get vaccinated after this group of Denver first responders.

“I just want to be an advocate for some of the probably rural-type counties and health providers, doctors, MAs, administrators at other clinics and hospitals that are not as fortunate to get a vaccine,” the employee said.

Under the state’s plan, first responders are listed in Phase 1B, after the high-risk health care workers, long-term care facility staff and residents in Phase 1A.

When asked about reports of law enforcement getting vaccinated this early, Brigadier General Scott Sherman with the Colorado National Guard pointed out the constraints with the Pfizer vaccine.

“The guidance we’ve given to the local public health agencies is, you know, for the Pfizer vaccine, have six in line to administer the vaccine, because once you puncture the vial, you really have six hours to use that vaccine, because it’s out of the refrigerator,” Sherman said. “Even if it’s Phase 1 or 1A or 1B that you at least have those people in line because a shot in the arm for anyone in those phases is a wasted vaccine.”

“This is going to be a somewhat fluid process,” said Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment COVID-19 Incident Commander Scott Bookman. “We’re unlikely to complete 1A entirely before we move on to 1B. It’s a two-dose series and as we allocate vaccines down to the local level, we leave some of this decision making to the local public health, our hospitals.”

But when asked about first responders receiving vaccines ahead of schedule, a spokesperson for CDPHE shared the following statement:

“We are currently coordinating with local public health agencies to ensure that we complete phase 1A, whenever possible, before moving to phase 1B. We are asking all distribution sites with vaccine available to continue to use it for the 1A group within the short window we allow. If they are unable to use all the vaccine, we will get it redistributed.”

The Problem Solvers reached out to Denver police, the Denver Sheriff Department and the Department of Public Safety for comment, but were told to reach out to Denver’s Joint Information Center for answers.

We have not heard back at the time of this report.

Denver employees are on furlough this week, which could impact the city’s response time.