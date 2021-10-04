Some Denver-area event venues start requiring COVID-19 vaccine proof

DENVER (KDVR) — Fans attending certain concerts in the Denver area will need more than just a ticket to get in.

The latest COVID-19 protocols for some venues now include proof of vaccination — or a negative COVID-19 test within a certain timeframe before the show — for entry into some venues.

Live Nation venues

Live Nation venues will require concertgoers, staff and the artists themselves to be fully vaccinated. The company requires at least two weeks before the event since the last dose.

If you’re partially vaccinated or haven’t gotten the shot, a negative COVID-19 rest is required within 48 to 72 hours before, depending on the event.

Live Nation venues include:

Fillmore Auditorium

Marquis Theater

Summit Music Hall

AEG venues

Venues owned by AEG started a similar policy on Friday.

AEG owns local venues like:

1STBANK Center (Broomfield)

Bluebird Theater (Denver)

Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre (Greenwood Village)

Mission Ballroom (Denver)

Gothic Theater (Englewood)

Ogden Theater (Denver)

City of Denver venues

Venues operated by the City and County of Denver will follow requests from artists.

Those venues include:

Colorado Convention Center (managed by ASM Global)

Denver Performing Arts Complex

Denver Coliseum

McNichols Civic Center Building

Red Rocks Amphitheatre