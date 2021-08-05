Some could get COVID vaccine booster shots as soon as September

DENVER (KDVR) — As the world deals with the spread of the delta variant, the head of the World Health Organization is calling for a moratorium on booster shots to help ensure doses are available in countries where few people have gotten their first shots.

The WHO director says richer countries have administered an average of 100 doses of vaccine for every 100 people, while low-income countries with short supplies have provided only 1.5 doses per 100 people.

Thursday, Moderna announced a third shot may be necessary to ward off COVID-19 this winter, and Dr. Anthony Fauci said the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is working on a plan to get those extra shots out to immunocompromised people.

Germany and France are already making plans to administer boosters.

Do I need a COVID vaccine booster shot?

With so many people hesitant about getting their first shots, talks of another dose has some folks curious about whether they would or should get it.

“What an additional booster does do is: It increases not only your immunity against the original strain, but sort of interestingly, it broadens your immunity to give you enhanced immunity against these various different strains that are out there,” said Dr. Ross Kedl, professor of immunology and microbiology at the University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus.

Hundreds of viewers responded to a FOX31 Facebook post asking if they would be interested in getting a booster. Reactions were mixed: Some asked if they could get a third shot today, while others said no, especially if they would still have to wear a mask.

Doctors said the circumstances that have Americans back to masking now should give more motivation to want an extra dose.

“As we start to increase the population’s percentage of vaccinated individuals, and those individuals have better immune response to the vaccine, ideally and certainly all of our hope is that we get to a place where we start to relax these mask mandates again and get back to our ‘normal’ we are looking to get back to,” said Dr. Melissa Miller, director of pharmacy at North Suburban Medical Center.

Moderna boosters could come soon

Moderna leaders say the drug maker could offer booster shots for vulnerable populations as early as September.

Some online wondered whether people will have to keep getting these shots. Experts said it depends on the illness.

“It could be from here on out, every 2-5 years, depending on where it’s shifting and moving. The better the globe gets immunity to this, the slower variants will spin out. So logically, one would expect a longer timespan between the different types of boosters we get,” Kedl said.