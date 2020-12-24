Some Colorado lawmakers renew call to get inmates vaccinated

DENVER (KDVR) — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s Advisory Committee released updated guidance this week concerning when certain groups in society should get COVID-19 vaccines. It differs from the current phased plan in Colorado, leading some to call on Gov. Jared Polis to change the strategy.

Some lawmakers are calling on the governor to get prisoners vaccinated sooner rather than later, avoiding any more outbreaks in the facilities.

Our correctional facilities have seen some of the worst #COVID19 outbreaks in the state. We must commit to stopping community spread & that means prioritizing Coloradans who don't have the choice to stay home, socially distance, or avoid large gatherings. (2/2) #coleg #copolitics — Representative Yadira Caraveo (@YadiraCaraveo) December 21, 2020

“The governor initially said that those who were in congregate care settings, including inmates, would be prioritized similar to the CDC recommendations. However, he changed that recommendation and no longer is prioritizing the vaccinations of inmates and we think that’s wrong,” said Denver representative and Colorado Black Caucus Chairwoman Leslie Herod.

The state’s original draft guidance for vaccine distribution changed as vaccines made their way to Colorado.

Polis said at a Dec. 9 press conference: “If you’re 67 years old or at risk, wherever you are, you’ll have access to the vaccine when 67-year-olds have access to the vaccine. So nobody is penalized because they are incarcerated and of course nobody is given an advantage because they are incarcerated.”

The CDC’s Advisory Group released updated recommendations for vaccine distribution this week. They call for older people in prisons to be vaccinated just behind health care workers. The state’s health department incident commander said the state’s plan could change in the future.

“We are working at the state level on harmonizing our guidance with their guidance. So, nothing will change in (Phase) 1A. That prioritization is still all about those who are most vulnerable as our health care workers, in our ICUs and ERs, and also those who are most vulnerable in our skilled nursing facilities and long-term care facilities. Again, it will be somewhat fluid,” said Scott Bookman.

Almost 7,000 Colorado inmates have fallen ill with COVID since the beginning of the pandemic. Prison workers remain prioritized along with other first responders but staffing shortages due to sickness is another concern some said vaccines could help solve.

“The governor is also in discussion around bringing in the National Guard to staff our facilities because we don’t have enough correctional officers and there are tense conditions because of lack of access to the vaccine,” Bookman said.

Polis did commute the sentence of an elderly inmate who filled a lawsuit against the Department of Corrections earlier this year to bring about more COVID protections. Lawmakers said the moves gives them hope that the governor will continue prioritizing prisoners’ well-beings.