Some Colorado healthcare workers protest vaccine requirements

AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) – Vaccine requirements from some Colorado health care systems is prompting a protest at the UCHealth Anschutz Campus in Aurora on Monday at 10 a.m.

Nurses and other healthcare workers who are opposed to the COVID-19 vaccine requirement will gather to demonstrate opposition of the mandate from some healthcare employers.

UCHealth, Banner Health, National Jewish Health and Denver Health are among several Colorado employers who will require COVID vaccinations.

The COVID-19 delta variant has caused many parts of the United States to see a rise in cases. This coincides with a leveling off of vaccination rates. In Colorado about 59% of the state’s population was vaccinated by July 28.

To combat these two factors, some healthcare systems will require employees to be fully vaccinated.