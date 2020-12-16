Should you skip the vaccine if you’ve had COVID-19? Doctors say no.

DENVER, (KDVR) — Coloradans who have had COVID-19 will get equal access to vaccines, according to Gov. Jared Polis.

Polis made that announcement Tuesday morning, following a study out of the University of Colorado Boulder suggesting people who have had the virus may want to consider giving up their spot in line.

“There’s simply too many question marks around the level and duration of potential protection,” said Polis.

Infectious disease experts at UCHealth agree, saying people who have recovered from COVID-19 may not be as protected as they might think.

“There’s probably a window where you’re protected against getting infected, but it’s not a lifelong thing,” says Dr. Michelle Barron.

Barron says immunity gradually goes down over time, potentially lasting as little as three months.

Little data exists on how often people get COVID-19 a second time, and how severe the second exposure tends to be.

Barron says unless if you’ve had COVID in the past few weeks, you should strongly consider getting vaccinated.

“You probably can wait a couple months to get in the queue for the vaccine, but if it’s been longer than that, I wouldn’t recommend delaying at this point,” she says. “Even if you had COVID, you should still get the vaccine, just because we don’t know the duration.”