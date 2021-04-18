Should kids who haven’t gotten the COVID vaccine travel?

In this Wednesday, March 24, 2021 image from video provided by Duke Health, Alejandra Gerardo, 9, looks up to her mom, Dr. Susanna Naggie, as she gets the first of two Pfizer COVID-19 vaccinations during a clinical trial for children at Duke Health in Durham, N.C. In the U.S. and abroad, researchers are beginning to test younger and younger kids, to make sure the shots are safe and work for each age. (Shawn Rocco/Duke Health via AP)

DENVER (KDVR) — With summer vacation weeks away for many students, some families wonder if and how they should travel with children who have not had the COVID-19 vaccine.

“We have more patients in our hospitals now than we did a month ago,” Dr. Reginald Washington of the Rocky Mountain Hospital for Children said. “We still have patients in our clinic, including children.”

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), anyone who has not gotten the COVID-19 vaccine should not travel. Children under 16 are not yet eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

“Children, if they get COVID as a group, are not generally as sick as adults who get COVID,” Washington said. “That said, there is a subgroup of kids who, if they get COVID, get very sick and even die and since you don’t know what category your child is going to be in, I would not assume there is no risk if your child does get COVID.”

Washington says if you must travel, the safest way to get around is in a personal vehicle, rather than a plane or bus.

“The second thing people need to be aware of (is) how prevalent is COVID in the destination that you’re going to,” Washington said.

Health experts stress the importance of mask wearing and social distancing, particularly in kids who have not gotten the COVID-19 vaccine.

“All adults that are in the party should get the vaccine,” Washington said.

Medical officials say results of vaccine trials for kids ages 12 to 16 may come out by fall; There are a few trials underway for kids ages 2 to 16.