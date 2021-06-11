Several Denver community COVID vaccination sites will close by end of June

Registered Nurse Morgan James loads a syringe with a dose of the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine at the Blood Bank of Alaska in Anchorage on March 19, 2021. (Photo by Frederic J. BROWN / AFP) (Photo by FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images)

DENVER (KDVR) – Several Denver community COVID-19 vaccination and testing sites will shut down at the end of June, city and county officials confirmed Friday.

Below is an update of testing and vaccination site closures:

Montbello High School vaccination site closure, testing remains available

Vaccinations at Montbello High School are no longer available. However, testing at this location continues. Individuals scheduled to receive their second dose at this location will be contacted by CovidCheck Colorado to reschedule their second vaccine appointment.

Denver Human Services Steele Street testing site closure

The COVID-19 testing site at Denver Human Services Steele Street is officially closing on June 11.

COVID-19 testing for residents in the Clayton community and Denver-metro area will remain available at Walgreens, Urgent Care Centers and some primary care providers, as well as select city-managed locations.

Barnum Rec Center, Martin Luther King, Jr. Rec Center, Swansea Rec Center and John F. Kennedy High School closures

At the end of June, the Denver community vaccination sites at Barnum Rec Center, Martin Luther King, Jr. Rec Center, Swansea Rec Center and John F. Kennedy High School will end delivery of the COVID-19 vaccines.

Throughout June, walk-ins for vaccines are welcome. Due to the gap in time between first and second doses, individuals receiving their first vaccine dose at one of these locations must get their second vaccine dose at an alternative vaccine location like Safeway and other health care providers.

Visit denvergov.org/COVID-19 to find additional vaccine locations.

Barnum Rec Center:

Pfizer Final vaccine delivery day: Sunday, June 27

Moderna Final vaccine delivery day: Wednesday, June 30



Martin Luther King, Jr. Rec Center:

Pfizer Final vaccine delivery day: Saturday, June 26

Moderna Final vaccine delivery day: Tuesday, June 29



Swansea Rec Center:

Pfizer Final vaccine delivery day: Monday, June 28



JFK High School

Moderna

Final vaccine delivery day: Wednesday, June 30