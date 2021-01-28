Seniors without email access struggle to sign-up for COVID vaccine

DENVER (KDVR) — As Denver gears up for two large mass vaccination events this weekend, some Colorado seniors continue to struggle with signing up, especially those that don’t have easy access to email.

“It’s been very hard because every time I try, I get the run-around,” Joseph Maldonado said.

Maldonado is just 12 years old. He helps take care of both his grandmother and great grandmother. With many vaccine providers using email to have seniors sign-up and get notified of invitations, Maldonado has taken on the role of ensuring his grandparents do not slip through the cracks.

“My 83-year-old great-grandmother only has a flip phone and doesn’t have email,” Maldonado said. “It’s hard for both her and my grandmother because they don’t look at their email much because they are not tech savvy.”

The Problem Solvers reached out to several vaccine clinics for tips on how to assist older Coloradans navigate their vaccine booking and reservation system. Some clinics do not have guaranteed call options for seniors to talk to a representative over the phone, such as National Jewish Health who is holding mass vaccination events in Denver. SCL Health also does not have a phone call method listed for seniors, asking patients to use its online portal.

UCHealth however, is giving seniors without email the option of signing up over the phone. If you are not a patient of UCHealth and don’t have access to a computer or smartphone to create a My Health Connection account, you can call the UCHealth COVID-19 Vaccine Hotline at 720.462.2255 to be added to the list.

Once you are on the list, you will get a phone call when you can schedule your vaccine. The COVID-19 Vaccine Hotline hours are Monday through Friday – 7 a.m. to 6 p.m and Saturday through Sunday – 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Once you are on the list and vaccines are offered for the distribution phase that you are in, you will receive a phone call from the UCHealth COVID-19 Vaccine Hotline team who will schedule your appointment for you.

UCHealth will hold Colorado’s largest mass vaccination event this weekend at Coors Field, vaccinating 10,000 seniors in two days. Officials tell FOX31 it won’t be the last vaccination event of its size.

Members of the Colorado Vaccine Equity Taskforce are aware of the communication disconnect and tell FOX31 it’s working with the state to make the process easier for seniors who may have to rely on a child or grandchild to get them on the list.

The taskforce plans to discuss community vaccine clinics, transportation and communication methods beyond internet usage.

“If you’re having to sign up for the vaccine and you need an email address and internet access to do so, that is a barrier,” Senator Julie Gonzales, member of the taskforce said.

“More internet savvy children are helping their elders to translate and sign-up, that is what I am hearing from the people of Denver, that confusion and frustration around the information accessibility for folks who are not internet savvy or ESL,” Gonzales said.