Second winner of Colorado Comeback Cash drawing to be announced

DENVER (KDVR) — Another vaccinated Coloradan will soon $1 million richer after being announced as the second winner of the Colorado Comeback Cash drawing.

Gov. Polis is set to announce the winner of the drawing at 12:45 p.m. today.

Last week, Sally Sliger from Mead became the first of five people to win the drawing.

To be eligible, you need to live in Colorado and have had at least one COVID-19 vaccine shot.

You can watch the announcement live in the player above or check back later in the day to learn about the winner.