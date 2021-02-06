SCL Health vaccinates 5,000 people at National Western Complex

DENVER (KDVR) — On Saturday, 5,000 people got their first dose of Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine at the National Western Complex.

Hundreds of volunteers helped SCL Health medical staff ensure the process ran smoothly.

“We take the stress off the medical staff and they can focus on the vaccinations,” volunteer Preston Lyons, of Arvada, said.

More than 100 volunteers with the veterans group called Team Rubicon helped navigate traffic and assist patients with getting to and from their vehicles.

“I’m elated, to be honest,” volunteer Erin Moe said.

SCL Health workers say they planned to vaccinate at least 500 people each hour throughout the day.