SCL Health to vaccinate 5,000 seniors in underserved Denver communities

DENVER (KDVR) — On Saturday, SCL Health will vaccinate 5,000 people age 70 and older who, the health care provider says, are vulnerable seniors in underserved communities.

SCL Health will be providing Moderna COVID-19 vaccines during a mass vaccination event at the National Western Complex in Denver.

With the help of community organizations such as The Center for African American Health, The Senior Hub and The Center on Colfax, as well as the State of Colorado and the City and County of Denver, SCL Health aims to vaccinate people age 70 and older who are impacted by health equity.

SCL Health says all vaccination appointments are filled for the event on Feb. 6 and walk-ups cannot be accommodated. But people can still register for one of SCL Health’s other vaccination clinics.

People interested in receiving a vaccine do not have to be an SCL Health patient. They can learn more about how to register and be notified when a vaccination appointment is available at https://www.sclhealth.org/covidvaccine/. People can also contact the SCL Health Vaccine Information Line at 1-833-762-0141.