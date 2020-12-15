Requiring proof of COVID immunity presents challenges

DENVER (KDVR) – Many Coloradans are wondering what a post-COVID-19 vaccinated America might look like. There’s been talk of “vaccine passports” on smart phones. Currently, a government-issued card is being offered.

If you receive a COVID-19 vaccine, the state requires providers give you a tangible vaccination card identifying which vaccine you received and when. Ultimately, it’s up to each individual if they want to show the card to anyone or ensure the information is uploaded onto a vaccine passport.

“I don’t think that it’s going to be a—’Did you want to come to the movie theatre today? Because we need to see your vaccine passport,’” said Christian Hardigree, dean of the School of Hospitality, Events and Tourism at Metropolitan State University of Denver. “I don’t think you’re going to see that kind of environment.”

Hardigree, who is also a lawyer, said some services might require proof of immunization.

“I think airlines are going to be in the good situation in order to require it in order to travel,” she said.

Travelers might be required to get vaccinated to fly, especially on international flights, due to requirements in other countries. Also, schools already insist on some vaccinations.

“Schools already require [the MMR vaccine],” Hardigree said. “They will be able to say this [COVID-19 vaccine] is going to be a requirement.”

There are, however, exemptions for people based on certain religious and medical reasons. As for the hospitality industry, Hardigree said some businesses will think of the COVID-19 vaccine for employees as a selling point.

“A hotel is going to want to say—‘Come to our hotel because 100% of our employees are vaccinated,’” she said.

The vaccine’s current approval status makes requiring it a bit complicated.

“Right now the vaccine is under an emergency order,” Hardigree said. “There’s less of an ability to say you have to take something that’s an emergency order.”

Many Colorado residents are familiar with the myColorado app that allows for access to digital drivers’ licenses. The state said it doesn’t plan to incorporate a vaccine passport into that app.

There is already a state database for vaccines in Colorado available to providers. CDPHE said Coloradans can currently request their immunization records directly from Colorado Immunization Information System (CIIS) via covaxrecords.org.

The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) said it is working to deploy a consumer access portal for the CIIS next year.

“It will be available 24/7, accessible from computers and mobile devices and enable individuals to request their immunization records from CIIS in a more automated, efficient way,” a CDPHE spokesperson wrote.