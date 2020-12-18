Rep. Buck says he won’t get COVID-19 vaccine, later says it will ‘save lives’

DENVER (KDVR) — Rep. Ken Buck said Friday that he will not be getting the COVID-19 vaccine. The Colorado Republican shared his decision during an interview with Fox Business’ Neil Cavuto.

“I’m an American. I have the freedom to decide if I’m going to take a vaccine or not. And in this case, I’m not going to take the vaccine,” Buck said.

Vice President Mike Pence, Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell all received the coronavirus vaccine Friday.

“I’m more concerned about the safety of the vaccine than I am the side effects of the disease,” Buck said. “I’m a healthy person and I think most Americans are healthy.”

Medical professionals and public health experts say that in order for the pandemic to end, the vast majority of the population needs to be vaccinated, including healthy individuals.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, some people who receive the COVID-19 vaccine will experience side effects which could impact a person’s daily activities, but they “should go away in a few days.”

Buck said the focus should be on vaccinating at-risk populations and health care workers who wish to receive it.

Rep. Ken Buck (R-CO) @BuckForColorado: I will not be taking the vaccine. pic.twitter.com/nCM8ir7K1G — Neil Cavuto (@TeamCavuto) December 18, 2020

In a series of tweets, Buck then applauded the creation of the vaccine.

“Like the polio vaccine, this vaccine will save lives,” he said.

Buck also said that members of Congress should not be prioritized in receiving the vaccine.

“It’s not right for us to skip the line and receive the vaccine before at-risk populations and healthcare workers,” he said.

Buck represents Colorado’s Fourth Congressional District, which covers most of the eastern Plains and some Front Range communities, including Greeley, Castle Rock and Longmont.

As of Friday, more than 312,000 Americans had died from COVID-19, according to Johns Hopkins University.

A spokesperson for Buck sent the following statement, following questions from FOX31. His office declined to answer additional questions, including if Buck would receive the vaccine at any point:

“To be clear: Congressman Buck believes the vaccine is a remarkable accomplishment. He encourages at risk individuals and our heroic healthcare workers to get the vaccine. In regards to the side effects, Congressman Buck was referring to some of the more asymptomatic cases generally. Again, he really believes that those at risk should receive this vaccine immediately.“