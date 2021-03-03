Popular fitness and wellness business joining the fight against COVID-19

DENVER (KDVR) — ClassPass, a fitness and wellness network that connects users to classes and appointments in 30 countries, will begin promoting COVID-19 vaccine centers to Denver members within its app and website.

Although users will not be able to book an appointment directly through ClassPass, they can search for a vaccination site by typing “COVID Vaccination Center” into the app where they will find the closest sites as well as hours of operation, how to book an appointment, and contact information for nearby clinics.

“We are in a global health crisis and every company should be helping to support relief and vaccination efforts however they can. Using the ClassPass platform to connect members with vaccine centers is a natural extension of our technology and a way that we can contribute to curbing the spread of COVID-19,” says Jeff Bladt, VP of Pricing and Inventory at ClassPass.

The service, which is already available in Boston, Chicago and New York City, will be accessible to Denver members starting March 3.