Polis to discuss booster shot infrastructure in Colorado

DENVER (KDVR) — Governor Jared Polis will be giving an update on the state’s recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic Monday.

Sources tell FOX31 that Polis will also outline infrastructure for Coloradans to get their booster shots in the fall when they become eligible.

Polis will be joined by Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment COVID-19 Incident Commander Scott Bookman, and Senior Advisor for COVID-19 Vaccination from the Colorado National Guard Lieutenant Colonel Jamie Pieper.

You can watch the press conference at 1:15 p.m. live on FOX31 NOW in the player above.