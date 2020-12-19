Polis speaks on Colorado getting fewer COVID-19 vaccine doses than anticipated

DENVER (KDVR) — Colorado will receive fewer Pfizer COVID vaccine doses in its next shipment than what state leaders initially anticipated, according to state health officials.

The state learned this week that it would be receiving 39,780 doses even though it had been anticipating the equivalent of 67,860 doses.

“There was some confusion between planning and training numbers provided in mid-November and actual official weekly allocations, which are only available the week prior to distribution shipping because they are based on the number of releasable vaccine doses available,” a spokesperson for the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services told the FOX31 Problem Solvers. “We are working on clearing up any misunderstanding with the governors and jurisdictions.”

Gov. Jared Polis said the state is still expecting 96,000 Moderna vaccines in the near future, but the change in Pfizer doses could affect how and when the first phase of vaccine recipients receives the vaccine.

“It means that some that were otherwise scheduled to get the first vaccination next week might have to wait till the following week or the week after to receive that vaccination,” said Polis.

Pfizer, meanwhile, posted a statement on its website saying that it is waiting for the federal government to tell it where to distribute millions of other doses that are sitting in its warehouse.

“Pfizer is not having any production issues with our COVID-19 vaccine, and on shipments containing the vaccine are on hold or delayed. This week, we successfully shipped all 2.9 million doses that we were asked to ship by the U.S. Government to the locations specified by them. We have millions more doses sitting in our warehouse but, as of now, we have not received any shipment instructions for additional doses,” the Pfizer statement said.

Polis said the federal government should send some to Colorado.

“We will continue to urge the federal government to work with Pfizer to get every dose of the vaccine out as quickly as possible,” said Polis.

Some hospitals, including Denver Health, started distributing vaccines Thursday.

According to spokesperson Rachel Hirsch, 37 people, including Brian Stuart, a registered nurse in the emergency department, received inoculations Thursday. Several dozen received doses Friday, she said.

“There is light at the end of the tunnel,” said Stuart.

Hirsch said Denver Health requested 2,000 doses of the vaccine but received 2,925.

“We are hopeful that we can get our staff vaccinated in the same timeline that was given by the state, and maybe even sooner with the Moderna vaccine,” said Hirsch. “This is a hopeful moment for all of us.”