Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine for kids 5 to 11 is now available in Colorado

DENVER (KDVR) — National Jewish Health in Denver hosted a vaccine clinic Wednesday for about 50 kids ages 5 to 11 to receive the Pfizer vaccine that was just granted emergency use authorization for this age group.

Nine-year-old Devan Raychaudhuri said the shot was easy. His father was glad his kids finally have this opportunity.

“We want to be a vaccinated family,” said Uttiyo Raychaudhuri. The dose for this age group is one-third of the adult dose. Two shots are required three weeks apart.

Dr. Nathan Rabinovitch with National Jewish Health wants families to know that data shows the vaccine is safe for this age group.

Many other providers are gearing up to offer the shots as well. Dr. Lisa Miller, a founder of PediaClinic in Highlands Ranch, said she expects to receive the new vaccine any day now.

“Every provider that has applied for the vaccine should be receiving their shipments, if they haven’t already, this week,” Miller said.

The clinic is booking appointments and they are filling up quickly.