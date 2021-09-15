Pfizer vaccine for children ages 5-11 could be approved by end of October

AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — Doctors at Children’s Hospital Colorado say it’s possible that the Pfizer vaccine for COVID-19 could be available for kids ages 5 to 11 by the end of October.

Dr. Lalit Bajaj is overseeing a trial at the hospital for that age group. He said about 250 children are participating. Two-thirds received the vaccine and one-third received a placebo. The kids who received the vaccine were given a third of an adult dose.

“Children have much different physiology and different responses than adults do to both viral infections as well as vaccines,” Bajaj said.

Daemo Gregorie-Cradick of Denver is one of the children enrolled in the trial. His father, Greg Cradick, says they still don’t know if 9-year-old Daemo got the placebo or the vaccine, but the boy wanted to participate.

“He loved the idea that he could help people, like it could help the vaccine come out quicker, and they were needing volunteers, and he was really excited to be a part of something,” Cradick said.

About 4,000 kids nationwide took part in this Pfizer trial. Bajaj said it’s possible the Food and Drug Administration will give emergency use authorization sometime in October, and that would allow kids ages 5 to 11 to get the shots.

“We want to make sure this vaccine is safe, and so I’m really, really excited that we’re gonna be able to probably get this as we are entering into the winter season,” Bajaj said.