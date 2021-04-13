Patients at Colorado Springs clinic will have to get revaccinated after clinic fails to comply with storage protocols

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) – More than 4,500 people who got a COVID-19 vaccine at a Colorado Springs health care clinic will have to get their vaccine shot all over again after health officials found the clinic was not following proper storage protocols.

Dr. Moma Health and Wellness Clinic stopped receiving vaccine doses as a result of irregularities in vaccine storing and handling, the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) said last week.

CDPHE said it was unable to verify if the vaccines administered at the site were viable because the provider failed to provide proper documentation of temperature storage.

A little over 1,000 appointments were cancelled at the clinic for April 10, as well as another 6,000 appointments scheduled through May 8.

CDPHE is recommending these steps for those who received one vaccine dose at the clinic:

If you received one dose of Pfizer vaccine at a Dr. Moma vaccination clinic, that dose is considered invalid and you should receive two additional doses of Pfizer vaccine according to the time frames below: Additional dose of Pfizer 21 days after your initial invalid Pfizer dose was received at Dr. Moma, and Final dose of Pfizer 21 days later (e.g., 21 days after your repeated valid dose)

If you received one dose of Moderna vaccine at a Dr. Moma vaccination clinic, that dose is considered invalid and you should receive two additional doses of Moderna vaccine according to the time frames below: Additional dose of Moderna 28 days after your initial invalid Moderna dose was received at Dr. Moma, and Final dose of Moderna 28 days later (e.g., 28 days after your repeated valid dose)



If you do not know which vaccine you received at a Dr. Moma vaccination clinic, you should receive two additional doses of either Moderna or Pfizer vaccine according to the time frames below:

Additional dose of Moderna or Pfizer 28 days after your initial invalid mRNA dose was received at Dr. Moma, and

Final dose of Moderna or Pfizer 28 days later (e.g., 28 days after your repeated valid dose)

Records show that most patients only received one dose at the site, but for people who received two doses at the Dr. Moma Health and Wellness Clinic the CDC and CDPHE recommends:

If you received two doses of Pfizer vaccine at a Dr. Moma vaccination clinic, those doses are considered invalid and you should receive one additional dose of Pfizer vaccine at least 21 days after your last COVID-19 dose.

If you received two doses of the Moderna vaccine at a Dr. Moma vaccination clinic, those doses are considered invalid and you should receive one additional dose of Moderna vaccine at least 28 days after your last COVID-19 dose.

If you do not know which vaccine you received at a Dr. Moma vaccination clinic, you should receive one additional dose of either Moderna or Pfizer vaccine at least 28 days after your last COVID-19 dose.

Because of lack of clinical data, the CDC does not recommend that people get more than three doses of any COVID-19 vaccine, regardless of validity.

