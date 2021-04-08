‘No reason for concern’: State confident nothing to worry about at Dick’s Sporting Goods Park site

DENVER (KDVR) — The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment said there is no cause for concern after 11 people suffered adverse reactions to the Johnson & Johnson vaccine at the Dick’s Sporting Goods Park site on Wednesday.

“After reviewing each patient’s symptoms, analyzing other vaccinations from the same lot of the vaccine and speaking with the CDC to confirm our findings, we are confident in saying that there is no reason for concern,” Dr. Eric France, chief medical officer, CDPHE said. “We are committed to making sure every community clinic is well-staffed with medical professionals who take patient safety with the utmost seriousness, just as they did at yesterday’s clinic.”

Two of the people affected were treated at the hospital and released while the other nine were treated on site. The location was closed an hour and a half early leaving 640 people without shots.

CDPHE said the Food and Drug Administration ran the two lot numbers used at the Dick’s Sporting Goods site and did not find any similar reactions to be of concern.

The state health department said there have been 10 previous reactions documented at Community Vaccine Sites prior to Wednesday, according to VAERS, the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System.

“Feeling anxious or faint can be common when receiving a vaccination or any kind of medical procedure, like a blood draw,” Dr. Rachel Herlihy, state epidemiologist said. “When you go to your vaccine appointment, bring a beverage and a snack or a friend or family member to help offer some reassurance.”