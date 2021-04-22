No appointment needed at 3 Colorado COVID-19 vaccine sites

DENVER (KDVR) — Getting a COVID-19 vaccine just got much easier. Just drive up, register while you wait in line, and get the shot. It’s that simple. There are three places now offering the no appointment vaccine.

The following sites are now vaccinating people without appointments:

Ball Arena – 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday

The Ranch (Loveland) – 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday-Saturday

Pueblo Fairgrounds – 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday-Monday

“You just show up. We get you registered right there, and you’ll get your shot in the arm,” said Larimer County Public Health Director Tom Gonzales.

Until Wednesday, appointments were required, sometimes weeks in advance.

It’s so much easier now, says Rachel Rogers.

“It’s awesome because it was really hard to get appointments before about a week ago,” said Rogers.

Trent Ukasick of Windsor also showed up for a vaccine on Wednesday.

“One of the problems with getting the vaccine before was scheduling. It was nice to be able to drive up here and get it done,” said Ukasick.