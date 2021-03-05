New partnership will help licensed child care providers get COVID-19 vaccine

DENVER (KDVR) — The Colorado Department of Human Services’ (CDHS) Office of Early Childhood (OEC) announced a new partnership Friday with Children’s Hospital Colorado to help licensed child care providers access the COVID-19 vaccine.

Last week, Governor Polis announced that licensed child care providers were included in vaccine distribution phase 1B.2.

The partnership between CDHS and Children’s Hospital Colorado will help more child care providers access a vaccine appointment and reduce outbreaks of COVID-19 in child care facilities, according to the announcement.

“We are very excited for this partnership, and to offer licensed child care providers another option for accessing a COVID-19 vaccine,” said Mary Alice Cohen, OEC director. “Child care providers are vital to Colorado’s economy, and this effort helps more providers keep their doors open and ensure families have access to safe, high-quality care.”

“As public health advisors and child health experts, we encourage everyone to get vaccinated,” said Dr. David Brumbaugh, chief medical officer at Children’s Colorado. “We’re especially glad that we can help child care providers in Colorado access the COVID vaccine. We believe in the safety of currently authorized vaccines and believe they will help us get to the end of this pandemic.”

Any licensed child care provider in Colorado can register to make a vaccine appointment at Children’s Colorado on either the Anschutz Medical Campus in Aurora or in the Briargate neighborhood in Colorado Springs. Appointments are available seven days a week, from 7 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Child care providers can contact OEC with questions at 1-800-799-5876 or cdhs_oec_communications@state.co.us.