More than 2 million Coloradans received 1 dose of COVID-19 vaccine

DENVER (KDVR) — Colorado continues to close in on herd immunity marking a milestone on Saturday: more than 2 million people have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and 1.2 million are fully vaccinated.

“This is the greatest national effort since World War II and I’m incredibly proud of how much progress we’ve made in Colorado,” Governor Jared Polis said. “This has been an extraordinary year and we’ve joined together to support each other. Thanks to the efforts of modern science, we’re almost to the end of the tunnel, and I know we’re all excited to get there. Those who aren’t yet vaccinated need to be very careful as cases are rising by wearing masks and avoiding socializing with others.”

All Coloradans age 16 and up are eligible to receive the vaccine. FOX31 created a guide filled with tips and tricks to get an appointment to receive the vaccine.

There are several mass vaccination sites around the Denver metro area along with a mobile clinic visiting the more rural areas around the state.

Centura Health hosts three mass sites and announced on Friday that the Johnson & Johnson one-shot vaccine will not be administered at these sites moving forward. The healthcare provider remains confident that the Janssen vaccine made by J&J is safe and effective but made the decision due to a shortage of doses in the nation and the adverse reactions some had at the Dick’s Sporting Goods Park site on Wednesday.